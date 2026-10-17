Rayo Vallecano handed double blow! La Liga side must finish Athletic Club clash behind closed doors and cover opponents' travel expenses after crowd trouble

The sole disciplinary judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has officially determined that the suspended match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club will be completed behind closed doors. This decision comes as a direct consequence of the repeated throwing of objects onto the pitch during the original encounter on October 10.

According to As, the referee was forced to halt the game twice before eventually calling it off entirely when the National Police confirmed they could not guarantee the safety of those inside the stadium. The governing body’s resolution, issued on October 16, aims to prevent a repeat of the hostile scenes that marred the initial clash.

Despite the severity of the measures, the RFEF judge clarified that the order to play in an empty stadium is not technically a fresh disciplinary sanction. Instead, it is being framed as a preventative security measure designed to ensure the match reaches its natural conclusion without further interference.