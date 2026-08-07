Rayan Ait-Nouri set on becoming regular goalscorer for Man City under Enzo Maresca

Speaking to the club's official website about his ambition to find the back of the net more frequently under Maresca, Ait-Nouri emphasised his commitment to continuous development.

Asked whether he hopes to score on a regular basis, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man revealed: "I would like to. It was my first goal for City, and it's a part of the game I really enjoy. I have always tried to play in an attacking way, but I don't score all the time.

"It's a real sensation for me, and I want to learn every day, work more and more to add as much to my game as I can."