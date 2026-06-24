Raphinha's wife issues furious response to 'absurd' claims about Barcelona & Brazil star's financial situation

The wife of the Blaugrana star has taken a firm stand against recent reports regarding her family's wealth. Speaking in comments published by Daily do Garotinho, Belloli expressed her disbelief that she even had to address such private matters in a public forum. She insisted that the claims were completely detached from the reality of their lives in Catalonia.

“Honestly, I think it’s absurd that I even have to talk about my financial situation. If we were earning only 10% of what Raphinha makes today, we would still be incredibly blessed,” Belloli stated. She also noted that she had initially hesitated to respond because she did not want to appear insensitive to the wider economic struggles faced by the general public.