Raheem Sterling responds to England recall question after Feyenoord debut as ex-Chelsea star's nine-month wait for competitive minutes ends

Sterling has not played for England since the 2022 World Cup, having endured a tough time at club level. His last domestic appearance came on May 25, 2025 when lining up for loan employers Arsenal against Southampton.
He has signed a short-term contract with Feyenoord through to the end of the season, after becoming a free agent. He was forced to train in Belgium after completing that switch, with a work permit being delayed that granted him permission to play in the Netherlands.
Sterling is now up and running and added on returning to the field after severing ties with Chelsea’s infamous ‘bomb squad’: “Been a great introduction. The trip to Belgium, I think that was for myself a very good one to get integrated with the boys, and get to know your team-mates and know what they're about, so it was very enjoyable.”
Sterling went on to say of working his way back towards full match sharpness: “Haven't played in a little bit, but just trying to keep fit. Been with the team now for a little bit, so it's just all on building a step at a time and trying to get to match fitness.
“Good to start your first game with a win, think that's the most important. [With] the targets that we're chasing, so a good debut.”