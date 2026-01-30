Getty/GOAL
Jamie Carragher leaps to defence of 'underrated' Raheem Sterling with ex-Man City & Chelsea winger backed for 'fitting finale'
Sterling thrived for Man City & England
Sterling was considered to be one of the most productive wingers in the English top-flight when winning major honours aplenty under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium - with a demanding Catalan coach turning him into a prolific goalscorer.
The target was found on 79 occasions across three seasons between 2017 and 2020, with an important role also being taken on with the Three Lions - as he reached 82 senior caps for his country.
Released after dropping into Chelsea 'bomb squad'
A £47.5 million ($65m) transfer to Stamford Bridge in 2022 did not play out as planned, with Sterling enduring a forgettable return to his childhood roots in London. Having found end product hard to come by with the Blues, a loan move to Arsenal was sanctioned for the 2024-25 campaign. No Premier League goals were recorded with the Gunners.
Sterling returned to Chelsea and was dropped into the infamous ‘bomb squad’ by Enzo Maresca, with no competitive minutes being seen this season. A mutual termination of his lucrative contract has been agreed, with the Liverpool academy graduate becoming a free agent.
Carragher lauds Sterling's achievements
Former Reds colleague Carragher has written in his column for The Telegraph: “As a new chapter awaits Raheem Sterling. An unceremonious Chelsea exit should not overshadow the fantastic achievements of his story so far.
“Sterling is blessed and cursed by the memories of him bursting onto the scene as a teenage superstar before peaking in his mid-twenties. He set the bar so high that this moment in his career inevitably feels like an anti-climax.
“Sterling’s successes outweigh any recency bias amid headlines about Chelsea “bomb squads” and the termination of a reported £310,000-a-week salary.
“By any measure, he is one of the best English players of his generation. When discussing his career, the focus should be on the thrill of his initial impact as a prodigy before maturing to fulfil his talent under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He has won 10 major trophies, 82 England caps, scored 194 goals and was named the 2019 Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.”
Carragher added: “Had Sterling’s career ended with his Manchester City exit four years ago, he would have already achieved more by the age of 27 than most manage in a lifetime. At that point in his career, he might have imagined the upcoming 2026 World Cup to be his international swansong having collected 100 caps – a milestone which is now beyond him.
“Instead, he looks like another example of a player who, while reaping substantial financial rewards for his talent, is a victim of a recurring football problem where those who shine brightest in their youth must wrestle with the perils of being overplayed, compromising their chance to prolong a career at Champions League and international level.”
Next move: Sterling attracting interest as a free agent
Sterling is said to be attracting interest from across Europe, now that he can be acquired without a fee changing hands, with Champions League-calibre teams mulling over an approach.
Carragher hopes that a proven performer can find the right landing spot, allowing his career to end on a high. The Reds legend said: “I can speak honestly as a former team-mate that when it comes to his attitude to training and a desire to perform on the pitch, Sterling is up there with the most respected.
“Wherever he goes and whatever he does from here, Sterling is searching for a new club armed with one of the most decorated CVs of any free agent in football history. Hopefully, a fitting finale beckons.”
