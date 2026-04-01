‘I was punished without evidence!’ - Gianluca Prestianni breaks silence on Vinicius Junior racism allegations following Benfica’s Champions League exit

Prestianni made his position absolutely clear regarding the controversial incident from February. Following a goal from Vinicius, celebrations sparked a heated confrontation between the Madrid and Benfica players.
The Brazilian accused the forward of using a racial slur, leading to a pause in the game and later a swift suspension from UEFA. He missed the crucial second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu as Benfica, who had already suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, crashed out of the competition with a 2-1 loss in the return. Addressing the severe toll the situation took on his loved ones, Prestianni insisted the governing body rushed to judgement.