PSG weren't 'fully committed' in Bayern Munich loss as Bradley Barcola admits they 'weren't expecting' such dominance from Vincent Kompany's winning machine

Many expected PSG to be Bayern’s first real test in the European competition, especially with the German side on a 15-game winning streak heading into the tie. But Vincent Kompany's team were ruthless as they tore through the French side’s defence. Even after losing their brace scorer, Diaz, to a red card for a reckless challenge on Achraf Hakimi, Bayern held strong at the back to secure a crucial win.
It was a bitter pill for the defending champions, who also had to cope with major injuries to two of their key starters during the game. Hakimi was left in tears after the ex-Liverpool winger went in late on the Moroccan, catching him on the ankle after losing possession. He was initially shown a yellow card, but it was upgraded to red following a VAR review.
Earlier in the game, the reigning Ligue 1 champions had Dembele limping off just minutes after scoring an equaliser, which was ruled out by VAR. The 28-year-old, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this season, was replaced by Barcola in the 25th minute, who couldn't make much impact in the game.