PSG president rejects UEFA pressure to challenge Gianni Infantino in FIFA election in response to World Cup plan

Despite the significant lobbying from European football associations, the PSG president has no intention of entering the race. A source close to the Qatari official clarified his stance, telling RMC Sport: "Nasser has absolutely no ambition, no intention, nor any interest in this role at FIFA. He will continue to quietly support all global and European football institutions."

The European Football Clubs (EFC), of which Al-Khelaifi is the current chairman, has been a vocal opponent of the proposed sale of FIFA’s commercial stakes. Given EFC's strong resistance to the plan, continental officials saw its figurehead as a natural candidate to carry that momentum into the presidential race. His profile would have made him a formidable candidate, given his control over PSG and his influential role at BeIN Media Group. However, those close to him have dismissed the rumors as "media hype," insisting that his priorities lie elsewhere.



