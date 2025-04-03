Adrien Rabiot PSG MarseilleGetty
Parshva Shah

PSG hit with partial stand closure punishment after fans displayed shocking banners calling former player Adrien Rabiot's mother a 'whore' during Le Classique with rivals Marseille

A. RabiotParis Saint-GermainMarseilleLigue 1

PSG face a partial stand closure after fans displayed offensive banners aimed at ex-player Adrien Rabiot's mother during their game against Marseille.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG hit with partial stand closure punishment
  • Fans abused ex-player Rabiot's mother during Marseille clash last month
  • Offensive banners calling her a whore were on display
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches