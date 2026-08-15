The Shark lands in Paris! PSG complete blockbuster €50m transfer for Barcelona star Ferran Torres

Les Parisiens have officially completed the signing of Torres from Barcelona after days of intense negotiations. The French giants have reached a full agreement with the Catalan club for a transfer fee reported in the region of €50 million. The 26-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a lucrative five-year contract that will keep him in the French capital until 2031. He has also been handed the prestigious number nine shirt ahead of the new campaign at the Parc des Princes.

Torres departs Camp Nou after a highly successful domestic spell. He won three Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups since arriving from Manchester City in early 2022.