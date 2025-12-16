PSG agree to pay €60m to Kylian Mbappe but refuse to rule out appeal after court rules in favour of Real Madrid star

The long-running and acrimonious financial dispute between Paris Saint-Germain and their former talisman, Mbappe, has reached a significant judicial milestone. The Industrial Tribunal in Paris has ruled in favour of the Real Madrid striker, ordering the French champions to pay a colossal sum exceeding €60m in unpaid salaries and bonuses. However, despite the clarity of the court’s decision, the club has issued a defiant response, suggesting that while they will pay the sum immediately, the legal war may continue in the appellate courts.
The verdict, delivered on Tuesday, vindicates Mbappe’s claim that he was wrongfully deprived of three months of wages and various bonuses during the fractious final months of his tenure at the Parc des Princes. While the payment is enforceable immediately, PSG’s reaction indicates that the bitterness of the separation has not yet dissipated.