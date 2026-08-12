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Yosua Arya

PSG close in on sensational €55m swoop for World Cup hero

Transfers
F. Torres
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
LaLiga

Paris Saint-Germain have reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to sign Spain forward Ferran Torres in a €55 million deal. The World Cup hero rejected contract extension offers in Spain and is now set to reunite with manager Luis Enrique in Paris.

  • PSG agree €55m deal for Torres

    PSG are on the verge of completing the transfer of Torres from Barcelona. According to Sport, Les Parisiens have reached an agreement in principle with the Catalan giants for a total package worth €55 million, including bonuses. The French side initially saw a €40m bid rejected by Blugrana before increasing their offer to €50m fixed plus €5m in add-ons. The sum matches the fee Barcelona paid to sign the 26-year-old in 2021.

    Torres arrives as a direct replacement for striker Goncalo Ramos, who departed for AC Milan earlier this summer. The transfer fills a key void in PSG's attack following the Portuguese forward's exit.

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  • Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoringGetty Images

    Enrique reunion persuades Spanish forward

    A key factor behind the move is the presence of Enrique, who coached Torres during his tenure in charge of the Spanish national team. The PSG manager personally telephoned the attacker to outline his tactical project and promise significant playing time through squad rotation.

    The manager consistently showed complete faith in Torres on the international stage even when the forward faced heavy public criticism. The pair also share a personal history, as the 2026 World Cup final hero previously dated the coach's daughter. Their strong mutual respect helped convince Torres to choose Paris over remaining in Catalonia. The manager's direct intervention proved decisive in securing the attacker's commitment.

  • Undervalued at Barca despite impressive form

    Torres enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign with Barcelona, scoring 16 goals in 33 Liga appearances. He further enhanced his reputation by playing a starring role in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, scoring in the final.

    Despite his strong performances, the 26-year-old turned down contract extension proposals from Barcelona hierarchy. Torres felt undervalued by the club management and decided a change of scenery was necessary for his career. His decision to depart leaves Barcelona seeking solutions, although the player remained popular among his team-mates in the Blaugrana dressing room throughout his tenure.

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  • Ferran Torresgetty

    Final formalities remain before Paris medical

    Only final administrative formalities now separate Torres from officially becoming a PSG player. With an agreement established between the two clubs, the transfer is expected to be concluded within the coming hours or days.

    Torres is scheduled to report to Barcelona's training centre on Wednesday. However, he will primarily present himself to say his final goodbyes to his team-mates and staff before flying to France. Upon arriving in Paris, the Spanish international will undergo his medical examinations before signing his new contract, providing Enrique with another formidable attacking weapon.

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