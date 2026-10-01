Premier League players and agents explore legal action against Manchester City over lost bonuses

While players consider their legal options, any proceedings could face significant hurdles due to the status of Khaldoon Al Mubarak. The Financial Times reports that Al Mubarak has been on the UK's list of approved diplomats since 2020. This grants the chairman immunity from criminal investigations and would ordinarily protect him from civil proceedings.

Despite the mounting pressure and the looming threat of serious legal action from multiple angles, Al Mubarak remains entirely defiant. He stated: "While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."