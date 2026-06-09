'Huge surprise' - Arsenal SACK key staff member just days after Champions League final loss

The medical department operated under immense scrutiny due to several fitness crises during the championship run-in. Multiple internal viewpoints have emerged to debate the factors behind Arsenal losing vital figures like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz for extended periods of their title-winning campaign.

Staff have scrutinised training intensities, match selection, squad rotation and the quality of physical care to understand why certain players buckled under the immense physical demands. Mikel Arteta's uncompromising, high-intensity training philosophy ultimately delivered silverware, though unpredictable impact setbacks, such as Mikel Merino breaking his foot in January before returning on the final day, heavily complicated the department's campaign.