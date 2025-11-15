Man Utd to make do without their whole right side while Liverpool and Sunderland lose key men: Premier League clubs who will be most impacted by losing players to AFCON - ranked

Number of absentees: 3-4 - Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), Christantus Uche (Nigeria), Chadi Riad (Morocco), Cheick Doucoure (Mali)

Though Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are Crystal Palace's star attractions nowadays, they would be a far worse team if they didn't have Ismaila Sarr, who has already contributed eight goals and two assists in 16 games across all competitions heading into the November international break.

Once more, Senegal's tag as a team likely to go all the way means the Eagles could be without Sarr for a month. That's already a scary prospect as is, but when you consider how small Oliver Glasner's squad already is and that they will have European and cup commitments to tend to in that span, it could become a nightmare pretty quickly.

Beyond Sarr, squad players Christantus Uche and Chadi Riad could receive call-ups, though Cheick Doucoure is likely to miss the tournament through injury.