Portuguese government launch own investigation after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni accused of racial abuse by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

The incident in question took place around 10 minutes into the second-half of that contest in Lisbon, which played out on February 17. The game was halted as players clashed and the match officials followed UEFA guidelines.
Vinicius Junior scored a spectacular goal for La Liga giants Real and took to celebrating by the corner flag in front of the home support. A number of Benfica players took issue with the Brazil international’s supposedly antagonistic antics.
As play was about to resume, Vinicius - who was standing opposite Prestianni - rushed towards the match referee and made him aware of something that had been said. Benfica’s winger is alleged to have made racist comments, with UEFA confirming that they have opened an investigation into what went on - with Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt.