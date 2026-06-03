‘The body isn’t eternal’ - Portugal want World Cup win for Cristiano Ronaldo before 41-year-old superstar is forced to retire
The dream of a perfect farewell
As Ronaldo prepares to lead Portugal into his sixth World Cup at the age of 41, the emotional weight of his impending retirement is beginning to settle over the national team. Former Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) national team director Godinho has expressed a deep desire to see the Al-Nassr superstar bow out at the very top of the game, securing the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout his record-breaking career.
Speaking about the veteran's future, Godinho acknowledged that while Ronaldo’s longevity is unprecedented, the end of the road is approaching. "Let's hope he's in a position to retire - I don't know when, but the body isn't eternal - with a title of this magnitude," he said in an interview with Lusa. "But it won't be easy for Portugal and other European teams. Played in three countries, with players who have played many games under their belts, those who are there have to know how to manage these difficulties, compounded by the fact that it's far away."
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The ultimate challenge in North America
The 2026 World Cup, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is indeed regarded as one of the most difficult tournaments in history due to travel requirements and climatic shifts for European teams. Godinho warned that Portugal must be perfectly prepared to handle the fatigue that will inevitably hit players coming off grueling club seasons. He noted that the transition to the Americas represents a significant disadvantage for European nations compared to recent tournaments held closer to home.
"The World Cup will be difficult ... because of the fatigue they will bring," Godinho added. "The continental change is a disadvantage, as it will be for other countries on other continents. The most powerful teams have players in major club competitions and arrive there fatigued, which is compounded by long journeys, schedule changes and climate, all of which influence performance. Careful preparation is needed. It's much more difficult to play in the United States than in Germany."
Reflecting on Ronaldo’s remarkable rise
Godinho, who spent 50 years within the FPF, saw Ronaldo’s entire international journey firsthand. He recalled the early days in 2003 when a teenage Ronaldo arrived in the squad to play alongside icons like Luis Figo, Rui Costa, and Fernando Couto. According to Godinho, that environment was instrumental in shaping the "winning mentality" that has defined the forward's two-decade stint at the top.
"It wasn't difficult to work with Cristiano. Ronaldo appeared at 18 playing against Kazakhstan. but he had a group of players who helped him a lot to understand the dimension of where he was," Godinho said. He added that the youngster was always "extraordinary" and was quick to assimilate advice, even when he had to endure some "tough talk" from the more experienced heads in the dressing room.
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The road to the 2026 final
Portugal’s quest for glory begins in Group K, where they will face the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 17 in Houston. While a victory in the opener is seen as crucial for building momentum, Godinho was quick to remind fans that the Selecao’s successful Euro 2016 campaign proved that a slow start does not necessarily end a dream. Following their opener, Portugal will face Uzbekistan and Colombia as they navigate the group stage.
"The first game is always very important," Godinho noted. "Everything depends on the state of mind, fatigue, and mentality, but I am convinced that with the players and organisational capacity we can get there, but saying we are going to win is premature." The focus remains firmly on 2026, though the dream remains to see Ronaldo lift the trophy before his body finally says enough is enough.