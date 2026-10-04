Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos spare Francisco Conceicao’s blushes

Diogo Costa - 6/10

Had relatively little to do for much of the evening as Norway were restricted to just three shots on target. He was largely blameless for Ajer’s opener, which was more a failure of the marking scheme than the shot-stopper. His distribution was reliable, helping Portugal maintain 58% possession.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

A high-impact performance from the full-back, who played with his usual inverted freedom. He scored the crucial equaliser in the 38th minute, a strike that settled Portuguese nerves. Despite receiving a yellow card in the 12th minute, he remained a potent offensive threat until his substitution after an hour.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The defensive anchor was tasked with the unenviable job of shackling Erling Haaland. He succeeded for the most part, limiting the Norwegian striker's involvement before he was withdrawn. Dias led a backline that conceded only 0.59 xG throughout the 90 minutes.

Renato Veiga - 6/10

A steady presence in the heart of the defence, though he looked occasionally uncomfortable during Norway's set-piece opportunities. He contributed to the 12 clearances made by the Portuguese defence but was caught slightly out of position for the Norwegian goal.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Provided the creative spark from the left flank, recording the assist for Cancelo's equaliser. His overlapping runs forced Norway to defend deep, and he was disciplined enough to ensure Portugal weren't caught out on the counter-attack frequently.