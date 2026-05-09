Ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang involved in crazy fire-extinguisher prank as Marseille take action

According to a report from L’Équipe, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star has been left out of the squad for Sunday’s clash against Le Havre. The 36-year-old was reportedly the ringleader of a disturbance that took place on Thursday night at the club’s training base, where tensions boiled over among the playing staff.

The squad have reportedly grown frustrated with spending repeated nights confined to the sporting residence. In an attempt to "create some atmosphere," Aubameyang allegedly led a group of approximately 10 players through the building, causing significant disruption as the group moved through various rooms late into the evening.