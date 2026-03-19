Piero Hincapie makes Premier League title race admission before Carabao Cup final against Man City

Mikel Arteta’s side head to Wembley holding a commanding nine-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. While pundits suggest a victory on Sunday could deal a crushing psychological blow to their closest rivals, the mood inside the Arsenal camp remains strictly professional.
The north London club is currently balancing a historic pursuit of four trophies. Their momentum was bolstered on Tuesday night following a clinical 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen which secured their progression to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win.