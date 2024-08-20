Phil Parkinson sounds ‘end up at the bottom’ warning as Wrexham set another ambitious target under Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Phil Parkinson has sent an “end up at the bottom” warning as Wrexham set another ambitious target under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership.
- Red Dragons enjoyed back-to-back promotions
- Meteoric rise covered by popular documentary
- Intention is to keep climbing Football League ladder