Manchester City player ratings vs AEK Athens: Phil Foden nets a clinical hat-trick as Cityzens dominate at the Etihad

Manchester City produced a masterclass in positional play and final-third efficiency to dismantle AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, with Elliot Anderson breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute following an assist from Enzo Fernandez. The tactical structure allowed City to pin the Greek champions back, and Foden doubled the advantage before the break, capitalising on the first of two assists from the marauding Rico Lewis.
The second half began with a momentary lapse in concentration as Stavros Pilios clawed one back for the visitors in the 52nd minute. However, the response from the English giants was swift and decisive. Rayan Cherki restored the two-goal cushion just five minutes later before Foden completed his hat-trick with two further strikes in the 65th and 76th minutes. City finished the match with 60% possession and a staggering 17 shots, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites with a high-octane performance that left AEK with no answers.