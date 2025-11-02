'I'm in good form!' - Phil Foden delighted with start to life at Man City this season as he insists more is to come from Pep Guardiola's stuttering giants

After struggling with fitness and form in the 2024-25 campaign, Foden has earned back his place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineups in the new season. He has featured in 11 matches across all competitions, which include seven in the Premier League, where he has scored two goals and provided as many assists.

The England international is satisfied with his performance at the start of the season, while claiming that Guardiola's side will only get better as the season progresses. City have won five out of their first nine league games, lost on three occasions and drawn once.