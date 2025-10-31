Getty
'A question for Thomas Tuchel!' - Pep Guardiola weighs in on Phil Foden England debate as midfielder prepares for 200th game for Man City
Guardiola honoured to see Foden play 200th game
Guardiola gave Foden his City debut in 2017 against Feyenoord and integrated him into the squad little by little. Foden made five Premier League appearances as City won the title in 2018 and a further 13 when they retained their crown in 2019. Guardiola described Foden as the most talented player he had ever worked with during the summer of 2019.
Foden consolidated his place in Guardiola's starting XI from then on, playing a big role as City won four consecutive league titles between 2021 and 2024 and scooped numerous other titles including the 2023 Champions League and FA Cup to complete the treble. Guardiola revealed his pride at watching every step of Foden's City journey ahead of the game with Bournemouth.
"It's an honour for me to see his impact, for the club of his heart, it's a good milestone at his age," Guardiola said.
Guardiola stays out of England discussion
Foden has not played for England since asking to be left out of the team's squad in June to focus on improving his physical and mental health after a difficult season on and off the pitch. He was injured for the September camp and although he returned to form soon after, England boss Tuchel left Foden and a number of other high-profile players including Jude Bellingham out of the squad for the October games against Wales and Latvia.
Tuchel will name his final squad for 2025 next week for the games against Serbia and Albania but Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether Foden should be picked. "A question for Thomas," he said. "He has to play good every day, the competition is not easy, there are a lot of good English players in his position and then Thomas will decide."
Guardiola mulls playing Foden & Cherki together
Foden came on as a substitute to help City beat Swansea City 3-1 on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and reach the quarter-finals. Rayan Cherki was the standout performer for City, scoring and setting up a goal. The Frenchman and Foden are yet to start a game together this season but Guardiola said he can see it happening soon, even though they play in similar positions as aspiring No. 10s and are not the strongest players.
He said: "It's a real option to play them together, like Erling and Marmoush. I will not be the one to say I don't like these kind of players, but you have to realise what it is like to play in the Premier League with the physicality. We need to get the balance. We saw it against Aston Villa, we were not solid enough to sustain it. They will learn."
Cherki ended the Swansea match complaining of cramp but is fit to face Bournemouth. There was more positive injury news for City as Guardiola revealed that Rodri would be available for the first time in a month and top scorer Erling Haaland was also ready to play after his injury scare in the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last week.
Bournemouth rise demonstrates Premier League unpredictability
Bournemouth are second in the Premier League heading into Sunday's game at the Etihad Stadium while promoted Sunderland are fourth, one point and one place above City. Guardiola acknowledged that the Premier League has fewer dominant teams than before and praised the English top-flight's competitiveness.
"I remember when I was in Barcelona and Bayern Munich, I heard the rumour from England that everyone can beat everyone," he said. "Maybe Liverpool and ourselves changed that dynamic by getting near 100 points but it's good that other teams can be up there. Sometimes there is not a dominant team. Everyone can beat everyone, it's good for the Premier League and the spectators."
