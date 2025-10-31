'A question for Thomas Tuchel!' - Pep Guardiola weighs in on Phil Foden England debate as midfielder prepares for 200th game for Man City

Foden came on as a substitute to help City beat Swansea City 3-1 on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and reach the quarter-finals. Rayan Cherki was the standout performer for City, scoring and setting up a goal. The Frenchman and Foden are yet to start a game together this season but Guardiola said he can see it happening soon, even though they play in similar positions as aspiring No. 10s and are not the strongest players.

He said: "It's a real option to play them together, like Erling and Marmoush. I will not be the one to say I don't like these kind of players, but you have to realise what it is like to play in the Premier League with the physicality. We need to get the balance. We saw it against Aston Villa, we were not solid enough to sustain it. They will learn."

Cherki ended the Swansea match complaining of cramp but is fit to face Bournemouth. There was more positive injury news for City as Guardiola revealed that Rodri would be available for the first time in a month and top scorer Erling Haaland was also ready to play after his injury scare in the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last week.