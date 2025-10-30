Haaland endured a rare off-day at Villa Park, squandering several golden chances as Pep Guardiola’s men stumbled to their first defeat in six games. The prolific No. 9 saw an early strike denied by Emiliano Martínez before having another effort ruled out for offside. His evening went from bad to worse when he collided heavily with the post late in the game. The sight of Haaland trudging off down the tunnel with his head bowed and shoulders slumped left fans fearing the worst. Those fears were partially realised when he failed to make the squad for the trip to Swansea, where Guardiola’s men came from behind to seal a victory without their talisman.
Pep Guardiola delivers worrying Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Man City’s clash with Bournemouth
Haaland’s frustration at Villa Park
- Getty/GOAL
Guardiola keeps his cards close to his chest
Guardiola knows how vital Haaland has been to his team this season. The Norwegian has already smashed home 15 goals across just 12 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League. No other City player has managed more than a single goal in those competitions, emphasising just how dependent the champions have become on their towering striker. When pressed for an update after the Swansea victory, Guardiola’s response did little to calm nerves among City supporters.
“I don’t know yet. I hope so,” he said tersely when asked if Haaland would be ready to face the Cherries at the Etihad.
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa deserve credit for how they nullified Haaland. The Spanish manager revealed that his side had worked meticulously to cut off service to the Norwegian and deny him space to operate.
"We tried tactically and in individual performance to get duels with him, intelligently, with the power we showed," Emery said. "Then we had some help from defensive cover and also the goalkeeper. We needed everything to stop him."
The plan certainly worked as Villa became only the second team, after Tottenham, to keep Haaland off the scoresheet this season. It is a remarkable feat given his ruthless form in front of goal in the current campaign.
Marmoush steps up in the cup
In Haaland’s absence, Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush led the line against Swansea and took his chance brilliantly. The versatile attacker netted his first goal of the campaign in a lively display that helped City advance to the next round. Guardiola was full of praise for the 25-year-old, who recently returned from injury.
"With Erling, he knows perfectly how to be patient, how to be in small spaces, how to be consistent, to go to the ones in behind," Guardiola gushed postgame. "Marmoush has been injured for a long time and of course, playing in the position that Erling plays, and Erling is important, but we know in many games we need both and having him back is so nice."
The Egyptian has not started a league game since August but could be handed another opportunity against Bournemouth if Haaland isn’t passed fit.
- Getty Images
City’s crunch run ahead
City currently sit fifth in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, and the pressure is building. Guardiola’s men face a crucial run of home games before the next international break, starting with Bournemouth in the league, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and then a blockbuster clash with Liverpool. The reigning champions can ill afford to drop further ground in the title race, especially with Arsenal refusing to slip up. Dortmund’s visit to Manchester next month will mark Haaland’s reunion with his former club, and Guardiola will desperately want his superstar firing on all cylinders for that occasion. Bournemouth also arrive at the Etihad in fine form. The Cherries have been one of the league’s surprise packages, sitting just four points off top spot and unbeaten since the opening weekend defeat at Anfield. A tough fight awaits Guardiola's men on Sunday.