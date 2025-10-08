Pep Guardiola urged to 'look for a new project' by former Man City assistant as brutal dig aimed at Barcelona & Bayern Munich

And after presiding over what has been the golden spell in City’s history, Guardiola has now been told he should look for new mountains to climb. In an interview with Spanish publication SPORT, Carles Planchart - who worked alongside Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern and City as a performance analyst - believes the time has come for his close friend to seek a fresh challenge.

Planchart said: “It’s a personal decision he’ll (Guardiola) have to make. I think a project should last five or six years, no more. But not for him, for everyone. Afterwards, you have to regenerate. As a friend, I would tell him to look for a new project because he still has a long way to go.”