Pep Guardiola makes surprising admission after cancelling Man City training session before facing Real Madrid in crunch Champions League second leg

Despite the odds being stacked against City, Guardiola decided that there would be no training session the day before the match. Instead, City will train on the day of the game. It is the third time the coach has cancelled training the day before a game, doing the same ahead of the Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund in November (which City won 4-1) and before December's trip to Fulham (which they won 5-4).
The second leg against Madrid will be City's third game in seven days and Guardiola said that tiredness from the away trip to Spain and the 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday was one factor why he decided to cancel the training session. And he declared that training sessions are not much use anyway.