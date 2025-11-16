Revealed: How Pep Guardiola's 'running like dogs' training sessions saw Man City starlet QUIT football and attend Oxford University instead

Willhoft-King’s decision to leave football at just 19 came as a shock to those who followed his development closely. The midfielder had spent over a decade progressing through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before joining Manchester City’s Under-21 setup in 2024, with his career path seemingly destined for first-team football. He had been coached by Premier League icon Yaya Toure, trained with Antonio Conte’s Spurs, and became part of the first-team training group at City.
But his journey never followed a smooth trajectory. A series of injuries, including a long setback shortly after arriving at the Etihad, disrupted his momentum and left him increasingly frustrated by the stop-start nature of his development. Despite earning England youth caps and working alongside some of the best players in the world, he never found the consistent rhythm needed to flourish at the highest level.
Alongside physical hurdles, the teenager struggled with lifestyle and motivation as a young player. The daily routine of training, recovery, and inactivity between sessions left him bored and unstimulated, even while living a dream many aspire to. Rather than becoming hungry to push on, Willhoft-King began to feel that professional football no longer offered the fulfilment he craved — ultimately triggering a life-changing decision.