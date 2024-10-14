FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-MAN CITYAFP
Pep Guardiola has 'not ruled out' England job as Man City boss also receives two more offers from national teams

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has not ruled out discussing the England job with the FA as he continues to weigh up his future.

  • FA contact Guardiola over England job
  • Man City contract expires in the summer
  • Catalan likes England and its current squad
