Pep Guardiola has transformed Man City into a European powerhouse - but hiring Enzo Maresca risks ruining legendary coach's promising rebuild

The succession contest appears to be a one-horse race; Maresca has long been the only candidate in the frame to replace Guardiola as he returns to the club where he cut his teeth. However, it's an appointment that will divide opinion, given the calibre of the manager whose shoes he will have to fill.

Powered by the limitless finances of Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi Group, Guardiola has brought unprecedented success to the Etihad - claiming at least one piece of silverware in all but one of his 10 seasons at the helm, including a first-ever Champions League in 2023, reaching the obscene tally of 17 major trophies overall by defeating Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

He is quite simply irreplaceable, making the task at hand for Maresca an unenviable one as he makes a sensational return to the club where his coaching career began.