Pep Guardiola makes HUGE statement about what job he could do next after leaving Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened on his future plans and revealed where he may manage after leaving the Cityzens.

  • Guardiola opens on future plans
  • Says Man City will be his last club side
  • But could take job in international football
