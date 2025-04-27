'Thousand million points behind!' - Pep Guardiola still furious with Man City season despite reaching third FA Cup final in a row as he congratulates Liverpool on Premier League title
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City could not be happy at all with their season even after beating Nottingham Forest to reach the FA Cup final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City reach FA Cup final with Forest win
- Guardiola still not happy with season
- Failed in Premier League & Champions League