Man City player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Mateo Kovacic shows his class while Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol goals send Pep Guardiola & co to FA Cup final

The midfielder dictated the rhythm of the game as City cruised their way through the semi-final tie and booked yet another date at Wembley

Mateo Kovacic ran the show as Manchester City stormed their way to a third successive FA Cup final with a dominant 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Rico Lewis gave Pep Guardiola's side a dream start by firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the second minute while Joso Gvardiol powered home a header from a corner early in the second half.

City were making their 28th appearance at the new Wembley and Guardiola pulled some surprises in his starting XI, dropping Kevin De Bruyne and Nico Gonzalez. It proved to be a stroke of genius as Kovacic utterly controlled the game, making the most of the space Forest afforded him due to their sit-and-wait approach which has been so effective this season.

Forest barely threatened in the first half but substitute Anthony Elanga missed an incredible chance to level just after the break, side-footing wide of the near post after a breakaway run from Callum Hudson-Odoi. City went down the other end and conjured a brilliant move which led to them firing three times at Forest's goal, 'keeper Matz Sels stopping the ball going over the line with his foot.

City had screamed for a penalty for handball but were only awarded a corner. It proved just as useful as Gvardiol rose high to head in Omar Marmoush's delivery, delivering a sucker punch to Forest. City target Morgan Gibbs-White shook the crossbar with an awesome volley and then hit the post, wasting a golden chance to pull one back after a disastrous pass from Gvardiol.

Forest hit the woodwork for a third time but still City' lead rarely looked troubled as they became the sixth club to reach three successive FA Cup finals. Guardiola's side will be aiming to lift the trophy for an eighth time when they meet Crystal Palace next month.

