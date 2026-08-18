AFP
'You keep saying my name!' - Pep Guardiola left in tears after explosive dressing room row with Kyle Walker at Manchester City
The Anfield explosion
The tension within the Man City camp reached a breaking point following a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in December 2024. According to new footage from the Amazon Prime Video documentary A Beautiful Obsession, Walker launched a scathing attack on his manager, accusing him of unfair treatment during team briefings. The England international felt he was being unfairly targeted for criticism despite his status as a senior leader within the squad.
"You keep saying my name, every meeting," Walker is seen venting angrily in the dressing room. "Every f***ing meeting it’s my name."
The outburst occurred at a sensitive time for the club. The defeat at Anfield condemned the Citizens to a dismal run of seven consecutive games without a win, which included six defeats. This sudden collapse was a stark contrast to their historic achievement of winning four consecutive Premier League titles just the season prior. Adding further weight to the fraught atmosphere was the fact that Guardiola had only recently committed his future to City by signing a contract extension.
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Guardiola's emotional response
As the argument escalated, Guardiola attempted to defuse the situation by explaining that Walker’s name was frequently brought up simply because he was a team captain. However, this explanation only added fuel to the fire. Walker immediately fired back, challenging his manager's sincerity by claiming, "You didn’t want me to be a captain." The frustrated right-back went on to argue that he was being repeatedly scapegoated for broader tactical breakdowns on the pitch, adding: "I’ve reacted to someone else, I’ve lost the ball, you somehow bring my name into it."
The confrontation then took a startling turn when Guardiola, typically known for his intense tactical focus, became visibly emotional in front of the entire first-team squad. Struggling to hold back tears, the manager delivered an impassioned speech, openly questioning his own position if he had become a source of friction for the players.
"If I am a problem, you have to tell me," a tearful Guardiola said. "I won’t stay here for the money or just for the fact of staying. I extended the contract because I want to be with you, I want to fight in that position.
"I don’t want you to feel like I’m leaving and running away from you. I don’t want to have the feeling that the pieces fall down. And I feel 'No, I want to help you.'
"But if you feel, captains first and then the other ones, that there is a problem? Tell me. It’s not going to change the love I have for all of you. Not one second. But I want to fight. That’s all. I’m sorry."
The end of an era
The fallout from the Anfield row was swift, as Walker’s involvement in the starting eleven plummeted following the incident. He featured in just seven more matches for the club before seeking a fresh start elsewhere. In January 2025, the defender requested to explore options abroad, leading to a loan move to AC Milan.
Walker eventually left Manchester City permanently in the summer of 2025, joining Burnley after making over 300 appearances for the Cityzens. His departure marked the end of a highly successful seven-year stint that saw him become one of the most decorated full-backs in Premier League history.
- AFP
Legacy at the Etihad
Guardiola himself did not see out the full length of his final contract, choosing to leave the club in the summer of 2026, one year earlier than originally planned. The announcement of his departure came shortly after City conceded the title race following a draw with Bournemouth. Despite the tumultuous nature of his final seasons, his exit officially closed the curtain on an unprecedented era of dominance that forever transformed English football.
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