Pedro Neto's grovelling apology not enough as UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings following Chelsea star's ugly ball-boy spat

Chelsea winger Neto is facing a potential suspension for the second leg of the tie. European football's governing body confirmed on Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the Portuguese international's conduct during the first leg at the Parc des Princes. A UEFA statement said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against Pedro Neto for unsporting behaviour. UEFA's disciplinary bodies will take a decision on this case in due course."
The incident occurred late in the game as Chelsea were trailing 4-2 on the night, eventually falling to a 5-2 defeat. Frustrations boiled over in stoppage time when Neto, desperate to restart play, forcefully shoved a ball boy in the chest, sending the youngster tumbling. The act sparked a mass altercation on the touchline involving players and staff from both benches, leaving a sour taste on what was already a miserable night for the Premier League side in the French capital.