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Pedro Neto praises Portugal's defensive resilience in Nations League win over Norway
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Portugal maintained their strong form under head coach Jorge Jesus with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium. Goals from Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos ensured the visitors moved three points clear at the summit of UEFA Nations League Group A4. It was their second consecutive win under Jesus, cementing their status as group favourites.
Neto took immense pride in his team's collective defensive effort in Oslo. The 26-year-old winger stressed that surviving the physical intensity of the hosts required complete concentration across the pitch from the first whistle to the last.
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Surviving heavy Norwegian pressure
Speaking to Sport TV, Neto admitted that Portugal were forced to weather a significant storm, especially in the latter stages of the first half. He noted that their ability to absorb Norway's relentless high pressing was a testament to the squad's growing tactical maturity on the international stage.
"It was a very tough match against a team with a lot of quality, top-class players and high intensity," Neto stated. "They pressed very high up the pitch with great intensity and we did well. At times, they managed to take control a little more - perhaps towards the end of the first half - but we were resilient."
Reacting to the Haaland equaliser
The defining sequence of the contest arrived in the second half, shortly after Erling Haaland drew Norway level. Portugal immediately showcased their elite mentality, restoring their advantage through Ramos just three minutes after conceding that frustrating equaliser.
Neto believes this rapid response was the perfect example of how to handle adversity in high-stakes international football, saying: "It's one of the best ways to react to [conceding], Goncalo Ramos' goal came straight after that. The team, once again, managed to stay in the game and defended well.
"We were very solid defensively. Perhaps, at some point, we could have controlled the game a little more when we had the ball, but that’s part of it. It’s not easy to come here and control a game against a team playing with such intensity. Both defensively and offensively, we put in a good performance."
- AFP
Turning attention to Denmark clash
Portugal will now look to maintain their unbeaten record in Group A4 when they face Denmark in their final fixture of the current international window, aiming to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Norway will desperately seek to bounce back from their narrow home defeat. They travel to face Wales later this week.
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