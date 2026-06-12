Paul Pogba determined to get back to 'top level' and secure 'dream' return to France squad as injury struggles continue

Pogba joined Monaco last summer hoping to rebuild his career after almost three years of inactivity caused by a doping ban and a series of physical problems. However, his return to competitive football has been disrupted by further fitness issues. The 33-year-old has made only six appearances for Monaco, accumulating just 115 minutes on the pitch.
Despite the lack of game time, Pogba views his return to a professional environment as an important step after enduring both a doping case and an extortion scandal involving members of his family. His focus remains on recovering physically and establishing consistency before targeting bigger achievements on the pitch.