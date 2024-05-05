Paul Mullin & James McClean delete anti-monarchy posts amid King Charles cancer battle as Wrexham pair court controversy during boozy Las Vegas trip funded by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Paul Mullin and James McClean have deleted anti-monarchy posts amid the Wrexham squad's Las Vegas trip - funded by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mullin and McClean delete anti-monarchy posts
- Players partying in Las Vegas after promotion
- McClean vocal against monarchy in recent months