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'Most technically gifted player South Korea has ever produced' - Manchester United legend Park Ji-sung hails Lee Kang-in as potential Atletico Madrid icon
Legend crowns nation's supreme talent
Park views his compatriot as the most complete technical footballer his country has ever produced, one fully equipped to establish himself as a revered idol in Spain. That glowing assessment follows the playmaker's decision to seek regular first-team minutes after missing out on playing time in two European showpiece finals with PSG.
Their bond stretches back years, having first crossed paths when the youngster showcased his precocious ability during a television advert shoot.
- Getty Images Sport
Madrid switch elevates creative spark
The tireless former midfielder had no hesitation in placing the creative spark at the pinnacle of his homeland's sporting lineage. Speaking to Spanish daily Marca, the 12-time major trophy winner offered glowing admiration: "I believe Lee Kang-in is the most technically gifted player South Korea has ever produced. I am curious to see how far he can go on the global stage."
Assessing Lee's transition to La Liga, Park added: "Fortunately, South Korean football has consistently produced players capable of competing at the highest international level, and Lee Kang-in is currently at the centre of this. His move to Atletico Madrid will be a great opportunity to elevate his skills to the next level. Beyond simply becoming my successor, he can leave his own mark in European football as a South Korean and Asian player. I hope he grows into such a player."
Reflecting on the mental resilience demanded on the continent, he remarked: "Lee Kang-in and I have different playing styles. What I resonate with is not his style but what it means to compete at the highest level in Europe. I understand well the pressure Asian players face when competing against Europeans and needing to deliver results. I had a clear goal for my dreams, and achieving them required immense effort. My competitors were the best in the world, so I was always aware of my shortcomings. That awareness was probably the driving force that kept me growing."
Shared journey shapes enduring bond
Recalling their initial encounter when the playmaker was just six years old, the decorated midfielder reflected: "Kang-in was already famous as a child, so I really wanted to meet him and was curious about what kind of kid he was. However, there were other children at the shoot, so I couldn't focus entirely on him.
"Since then, like everyone else in Korea, I've watched him grow. Seeing a young boy become the player he is today makes me want to support him. Korean fans truly view Lee Kang-in as special. He was famous for his exceptional skills and had already appeared often on TV, but seeing him in person, his potential was far greater than I expected. He was probably a player with talent that all athletes would envy. I was convinced he would play at the highest stage and remember telling him to keep working hard."
Addressing the burden of stepping into Griezmann's shoes at the Metropolitano, he insisted: "It's no surprise Lee Kang-in is adapting well at Atletico Madrid. I see it as the start of another leap forward. Filling the void left by a great club legend in a short time is extremely difficult. However, in the long term, Lee Kang-in has enough potential. If he continues to prove himself on the field, I believe he can become a legend himself. I hope Lee Kang-in becomes a 'world-class Lee Kang-in' rather than a 'second Griezmann.' Few expected Son Heung-min to win the Premier League Golden Boot, but he did. Lee Kang-in has the same potential."
- Penta Press
Continental showdown tests emerging status
Attention now turns to a massive European night as Diego Simeone's men get ready to host United in the Champions League. This blockbuster clash gives the young playmaker the perfect stage to test himself against elite opposition and prove he belongs at the very top.
Looking ahead to the reunion, the former Old Trafford favourite shared a lighthearted message with Marca: "Most Koreans will hope for Atletico's victory. I will cheer for Lee Kang-in to showcase all his abilities, but I hope Manchester United wins."
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