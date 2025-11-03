PSG's Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal highlight stacked FIFPRO Men's World 11 as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi misses out

The 2025 squad is composed of some of the brightest talents in Europe, and features representatives from four of Europe's big five leagues:
|Goalkeeper
|Gianluigi Donnarruma
|PSG
|Defender
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|Defender
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Defender
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Midfielder
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Midfielder
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|Midfielder
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|Midfielder
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Forward
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Forward
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|Forward
|Kylian Mbappe
|Real Madrid