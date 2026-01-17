Ousmane Dembele, that is outrageous! Ballon d'Or winner scores insane lob to finish off incredible individual goal for PSG against Lille

Looking to bounce back from their surprise 1-0 loss against city rivals Paris FC in the Coupe de France round of 32, Luis Enrique’s PSG secured a morale-boosting victory over Bruno Genesio’s Lille.
The hosts had star man Dembele to thank as the forward stepped up when needed, breaking the deadlock after just 13 minutes as he found the bottom corner with a lovely right-footed finish from outside the penalty area.
Not content with scoring one brilliant goal on the night, the former Barcelona man then outdid himself by rounding off a brilliant individual effort by lobbing Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer just after the hour mark.