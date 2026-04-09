'Only spoke about a city' - Enzo Fernandez's agent claims Argentine has 'made peace' with Chelsea

Pastore has categorically denied that the World Cup winner is looking for an exit strategy. Despite intense speculation linking the £107 million man with a blockbuster move to the Real Madrid, Pastore insists that the recent headlines have been the result of a misunderstanding rather than a genuine desire to depart London.

Speaking to Top Mercato, Pastore was firm in his stance: "We have already spoken about this over the last few days. These were comments he made with no intention of causing problems at Chelsea. He is the captain, one of the leaders of the team. He has shown his best side on the pitch this season. He only spoke about a city [Madrid]. Then there were many interviews in a short space of time where he talked about his future. The media mixed a lot of things together and started saying he was going to leave Chelsea. There is nothing at all to it."



