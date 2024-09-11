'Feels like one club again' - Man Utd Women's boss Marc Skinner hails impact of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS as he defends training facilities
Marc Skinner claimed that it "feels like one club again" at Manchester United as the women's team boss hailed the impact of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS.
- Ratcliffe in charge of sporting affairs at Man Utd
- Women's team moved into temporary buildings at Carrington
- Skinner believes it is an upgrade for his side