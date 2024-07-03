Man Utd women forced to consider England's St George's Park base - 50 miles from Manchester - as new training centre after move to facilitate men's team
Manchester United's women team may move to the England national side's training centre after losing their own headquarters to the men's team.
- United women kicked out of training ground
- Move has sparked outrage within the club
- Have reserved spot at the FA's centre in July