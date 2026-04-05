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On the brink... Medical report raises concerns about former Real Madrid star

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His condition has been described as "serious"

James Rodríguez has returned to the spotlight, though this time it is not for his goals or skilful touches, after his club released new details from the United States—details that, whilst offering cautious reassurances, do little to hide the level of concern that has surrounded him in recent hours.

Minnesota United FC issued an update on James’ condition following his admission to hospital during the recent international break. The Colombian player had returned to the United States after representing his national team, before exhibiting symptoms described by the Colombian Football Federation as “severe dehydration”, a condition that necessitated his admission to hospital and medical monitoring.

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  • A gradual improvement... but!

    The medical statement clearly confirmed that the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player’s condition is not linked to any muscle injury or football-related activity, which has allayed his team’s concerns regarding a long-term injury or physical setback.

    Medical reports indicated that James’ condition is gradually improving, with “positive and stable progress”, following monitoring and treatment over the past few days.

    Nevertheless, Rodríguez missed his team’s most recent match against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, with his absence recorded as ‘illness’.

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  • Reviewing medical records… on the brink of danger

    According to local reports, Minnesota FC requested a review of the player’s medical records, with his condition described as “serious”, reflecting the level of concern within the club, despite positive signs regarding his recovery.

    James has also been allowed to leave hospital after his condition stabilised, with no further details being disclosed at this time.

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