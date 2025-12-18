Olympic gold medalist and USWNT star Sophia Wilson returning to Portland Thorns in 2026

Wilson has been a cornerstone of the Thorns since the club selected her first overall in the 2020 NWSL College Draft. Then known as Sophia Smith, she helped lead Portland to the 2022 NWSL Championship and earned both league MVP and Championship MVP honors that season.
"Coming back to Portland is so special to me because Portland is where I started my professional career and where I've grown up in a lot of ways," Wilson said in a club statement on Wednesday.
Wilson’s impact in Portland has extended beyond her goal-scoring, though her production has been historic. She became the first player to win both NWSL MVP and NWSL Championship MVP in the same season, and the youngest to do so at 22. In total, Wilson has made 82 starts in 97 appearances for the Thorns, scoring 50 goals.
“We are thrilled to have a world-class player like Sophia continue to call Portland her home,” Jeff Agoos, President and General Manager of Soccer Operations, said.