Paul Mullin DeadpoolGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ollie Palmer & Paul Mullin join Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine! 105-goal Wrexham striker fills ‘Welshpool’ role in blockbuster film as Blake Lively also gets cameo credit

WrexhamPaul MullinShowbizOllie PalmerLeague One

Ollie Palmer was not the only Wrexham striker to feature in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds also finding a cameo role for Paul Mullin.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hollywood co-owners at SToK Racecourse
  • Allowing sporting stars to branch out
  • Bit-part roles found in Marvel production
Article continues below