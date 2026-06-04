Oliver Glasner warms to AC Milan move after six-hour meeting with owner and Zlatan Ibrahimovic but Premier League club prepared to swoop in for ex-Crystal Palace manager

For Glasner, the opportunity to manage one of European football’s most storied institutions is a tempting proposition. Having already made his mark in Austria, Germany, and England, the 51-year-old is reportedly ready to test his mettle in a fourth different European league. The allure of Serie A and the chance to lead a Milan side in transition fits perfectly with his professional ambitions.

Milan are specifically looking for a coach with international pedigree and a modern tactical philosophy. Glasner fits the bill perfectly, having won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt before moving to the Premier League, and recently won the Europa Conference League with Palace.