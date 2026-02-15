Oleksandr Zinchenko's Ajax spell could be over already after suffering devastating injury two minutes into home debut

Zinchenko injured his left knee with just two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in Ajax's eventual 4-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday night following a clash with Dimitrios Limnios. The player needed treatment on the field before being helped off the pitch and into the dressing room. Fred Grim's side went on to ease to victory following Zinchenko's withdrawal thanks to goals from Jorthy Mokio, Rayane Bounida and a Mika Godts brace.
However, the 29-year-old's early withdrawal marred the resounding home success, though Grim after the victory admitted that he didn't know the severity of the injury.
"At the moment, it’s not clear how serious Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury is," the Ajax boss said. "He will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow or the day after. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon and it won’t be too serious."
Zinchenko reportedly took a hefty pay cut to sign for Ajax in a bid to keep his World Cup hopes alive as he looks to captain Ukraine in North America this summer, though there are concerns that he will now miss the tournament entirely provided Ukraine reach the showpiece event.