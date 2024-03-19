NXGN 2024: The 25 best wonderkids in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for another year, highlighting 25 of the most incredible teenage talents in the women's game

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2024, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow names like Lena Oberdorf, Jude Bellingham, Melchie Dumornay and Rodrygo in being recognised as the best young footballer on the planet.

Covering all five continents and representing 18 different countries, the 2024 Women's NXGN list is a truly global one, featuring established senior internationals, title winners and names that already have lit up major tournaments, as well as prospects who look set to have those achievements in their futures.

Without further ado, here is the 2024 Women's NXGN list, ranking the 25 top young talents born on or after January 1, 2005...